Dr Noor Hisham: New Covid-19 cases drop to 22,535, 87 deaths recorded

KUALA LUMPUR (March 14): Daily Covid-19 cases continued on a downward trend, with 22,535 new cases recorded by the Health Ministry in the last 24 hours.

In a statement this morning, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the cumulative total number of cases recorded in Malaysia from the start of the pandemic now stands at 3,468,888.

Meanwhile, another 87 deaths were recorded, including 25 who died before reaching the hospital for treatment.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, a total of 33,807 deaths have been attributed to Covid-19.

From the latest round of cases, 99.18 per cent were in Categories 1 and 2, where patients were either asymptomatic or did not have serious symptoms.

The remaining 0.82 per cent were in Categories 3, 4 and 5 — denoting they had developed lung infections or worse.

There are 384 people in Covid-19 intensive care units (ICU), with 222 of them needing ventilator assistance.

At the same time, 25,356 patients recovered from the virus.

The country’s Covid-19 recovery rate is at 90.7 per cent, while the national infectivity rate or Rt is at 0.97 — a drop from 1.03 recorded on March 12.

Six states and Federal Territories are currently using more than 50 per cent of their ICU beds.

These are: Putrajaya (100 per cent), Kelantan (75 per cent), Johor (73 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (73 per cent), Selangor (58 per cent) and Perlis (55 per cent).

Furthermore, there are 12 states and Federal Territories using over 50 per cent of their non-ICU beds for Covid-19 patients.

These are: Selangor (108 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (98 per cent), Putrajaya (92 per cent), Terengganu (91 per cent), Perak (89 per cent each), Perlis (88 per cent), Sarawak (81 per cent), Kelantan (76 per cent), Melaka (80 per cent), Johor (61 per cent), Penang (60 per cent) and Pahang (57 per cent).

As for Covid-19 quarantine centres, all states are currently using less than 50 per cent of the beds available. – Malay Mail