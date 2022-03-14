Engineers board sets up secretariat at PWD

KOTA KINABALU (March 14): The Board of Engineers Malaysia (BEM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the state Public Works Department (PWD) to set up a secretariat in its premises.

The secretariat will be located on the third floor of the PWD building, said its director, Datuk Ali Ahmad Hamid.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony here yesterday, Ali Ahmad said with the BEM Secretariat office in Kota Kinabalu, the relationship between registered engineers and the Board can be strengthened with more efficient communication.

The BEM Secretariat, he said, will assist registered engineers in Sabah extending or highlighting issues, matters and queries to the appropriate members of the Board or relevant committees for consideration.

Ali Ahmad disclosed that there are 6,861 engineers with addresses in Sabah making the state the 10th highest in the country.

There are also 681 Engineering Consultancy Practice (ECP) companies based in Sabah which is also the fifth highest number of registrations in Malaysia, he said.

“The high number of registrations shows that the need for engineering services in Sabah is significant in the development of the country, especially in the state,” he said, adding that the number of registered engineers in Sabah will likely increase with the setting up of the BEM secretariat in the state capital.

According to Ali Ahmad, BEM services can actually be conducted online however the setting up of a secretariat here reflects the Board’s concern for its members and also its readiness to provide the best service to the engineering fraternity in Sabah.

“Activities or operations that need to be carried out physically such as professional competency examinations (PCE), seminars and investigation work can now be made or administered by the Sabah BEM Secretariat office more smoothly and cost effectively,” he said.

Meanwhile, BEM President Datuk Mohamad Zulkefly Sulaiman in his speech said he is happy that the Board is spreading its wings to Sabah.

He added that BEM will also be establishing a secretariat in Kuching, Sarawak in the near future.