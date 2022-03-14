Fatimah attends burial of S’wakian couple electrocuted in Pahang

KUCHING (March 14): Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah has paid her last respects to Sarawakian couple who were found dead, believed to be due to electrocution, on Thursday in their flat unit bathroom in Cameron Highlands.

The Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development, in a Facebook post today, revealed that she was at the Christian burial site in Shah Alam yesterday for the ritual.

“The couple, originally from Sarawak, died due to electric shock. InsyaAllah (God willing), the three surviving children aged two years old, four years old, and 10 years old will be going back to Kuching/Samarahan on March 15 with their maternal uncle Robert, who is their temporary guardian,” said Fatimah in the post.

She extended her deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

On Thursday, Pahang police chief Datuk Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the couple were found dead, believed to have been electrocuted, in their flat unit bathroom in Taman Puncak Tringkap, Brinchang in Cameron Highlands.

He said preliminary investigation found burn marks on the palm of the 35-year-old wife, who is believed to have been electrocuted when she went to help her 46-year-old husband, who was showering using the water heater when the incident occurred.

Ramli said the bodies of both victims had been taken to the Sultanah Hajjah Kalsom Hospital in Tanah Rata for post-mortem, adding that no criminal elements were found.