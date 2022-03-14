Fatimah: Success of 15 women candidates in Johor polls ‘progress’

KUCHING (March 14): The success of 15 women candidates in winning seats in the Johor state election has been described as progress by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Women chief Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said such achievement indirectly enabled all assemblywomen to be directly involved in enacting laws and making decisions at the highest level.

“A total of 15 out of 37 women candidates who contested have emerged victorious in the Johor state election.

“If we look at the overall results, the women’s achievement out of the 56 state seats contested is close to 30 per cent.

“Their success brings forth the perspectives in terms professionalism, gender, equity and sensitivity,” she said when contacted for comments on the outcome of the just concluded Johor polls.

Fatimah, who is Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister, also noted that the success of the women candidates was also in view of the party they each represented.

Nevertheless, she said state elected representatives irrespective of their gender should work hard to carry out their duties and trust given by the voters.

“They must provide the best service to develop and advance their respective state constituencies and improve the quality of life of the people,” she said.

The Johor state election saw an increase in the number of women candidates compared to the 28 who contested in the 14th General Election in 2018.

Barisan Nasional (BN) fielded the most number of women candidates with 14 followed by Pakatan Harapan (8), Perikatan Nasional (6), Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (4), Parti Keadilan Rakyat (3), and Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (2).

BN secured a landslide victory in the Johor polls, winning 40 out of the 56 state seats on Saturday.