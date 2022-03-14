Fire destroys Samalaju Industrial Park workers’ quarters, cars

SIBU (March 14): Two blocks of workers’ quarters at Samalaju Industrial Park at Jalan Persisir Bintulu-Miri here were completely razed in a fire yesterday afternoon.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said a distress call was received at 12.42pm and six personnel were rushed to the scene.

“The fire completely destroyed the two blocks of quarters covering an area of 120 feet by 10 square feet – with plywood walls and zinc roof.

“Seven cars parked nearby the quarters were also damaged, out of which one of was totally burnt. No casualty was reported,” said Bomba.

It added that the operation ended at 3.29pm, with the cause of the fire and estimated losses still under investigation.