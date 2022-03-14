Fire destroys workers quarters, office and car in Mukah

MUKAH (March 14): A workers’ quarters, a container turned into an office and a car were destroyed in a fire at Jalan Mukah-Balingian here early today.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson said they received a distress call from the Balingian police station at about 2.26am.

The Sarawak Bomba spokesperson added that a fire engine, a four-wheel-drive and six firefighters were despatched to the scene.

“The operation commander reported that the fire had destroyed a workers quarters occupied by four employees.

“A car and a container turned into an office were also razed to the ground in the incident,” he said in a statement today.

No casualties were reported during the fire and the operation ended at 3.50am.