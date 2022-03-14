Firefighters douse bushfire on vacant three-acre plot

KUCHING (March 14): A bushfire that broke out on a vacant three-acre plot at Jalan Datuk Marican Salleh here yesterday afternoon was successfully dealt with by firefighters.

The Fire and Rescue Department in a statement said it took a team from the Padungan fire station about two hours to douse the flames.

“A report of the bushfire was received at 12.18pm and a team of eight personnel from the Padungan station was dispatched to the scene to deal with it.

“The operation ended at 2.20pm with no reports of injuries received,” it said.