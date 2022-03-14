Monday, March 14
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Firefighters douse bushfire on vacant three-acre plot

Firefighters douse bushfire on vacant three-acre plot

0
By Jeremy Veno on Sarawak

A handout photo shows firefighters putting out the bushfire at the vacant plot.

KUCHING (March 14): A bushfire that broke out on a vacant three-acre plot at Jalan Datuk Marican Salleh here yesterday afternoon was successfully dealt with by firefighters.

The Fire and Rescue Department in a statement said it took a team from the Padungan fire station about two hours to douse the flames.

“A report of the bushfire was received at 12.18pm and a team of eight personnel from the Padungan station was dispatched to the scene to deal with it.

“The operation ended at 2.20pm with no reports of injuries received,” it said.

Recommended Posts