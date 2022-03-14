Guan Eng: Lack of unity within Opposition’s ranks main reason for Pakatan’s defeat in Johor polls

KUALA LUMPUR (March 14): DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng today said that the main reasons for Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) poor performance in the Johor state election were a lack of unity within the Opposition, not using a common logo and its inability to name a suitable mentri besar candidate.

He said blaming the low voter turnout or Covid-19 for the defeat was pointless.

“Whilst Barisan Nasional has played dirty by ensuring there is no level playing field via abuse of government machinery, media and the practice of money politics, Opposition parties must face the harsh reality that they also have to bear some responsibility for their losses.

“Lack of Opposition unity caused by failing to use a common logo, a common vision, or any discussion of a MB candidate and the fragmentation of opposition support with many Opposition parties contesting against each other did not help.

“This is particularly true for Warisan that contested all six seats in PH’s incumbent seats and none in BN seats, as well as campaigning more to defeat PH than BN,” he said in a statement this morning

The Johor polls last Saturday saw PH and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), win 13 seats.

DAP won 10 seats, while PKR, Amanah and Muda each won one seat.

Lim said if they are to inspire the public to come out and vote at the next general election, Opposition parties need to come together and address these issues.

“Adopting an ostrich in the sand approach by not admitting weaknesses and failures of communication will not help to win the next general election.

“DAP cannot do it alone and would need PH to come along to address these issues. There is a need to mobilise voters to return to the polling stations by inspiring both hope and confidence that the democratic process and electoral change can transform their destiny to allow them to live better off than before,” said the Bagan MP.

BN won 40 state assembly seats with Umno winning 33 state seats, MCA four, and MIC three at the Johor polls. – Malay Mail