Industries Unite urges govt to reopen nightclubs with social distancing, no dance floors

KUALA LUMPUR (March 14): Trade group coalition Industries Unite today urged the government to allow the operation of nightclubs with health and safety measures in place, such as the closure of dance floors and the implementation of physical distancing.

In a statement today, Industries Unite co-founders Datuk Irwin Cheong and Datuk David Gurupatham asked the government why it is not allowing nightclubs to reopen, despite the decision to transition Malaysia into treating Covid-19 as an endemic disease.

“We are grateful and happy that Malaysian businesses are able to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“However, today we seek clarification from the relevant authorities as to why entertainment centres (nightcllubs) are still not allowed to open,” they said.

Cheong and David then highlighted several reasons why nightclubs should be allowed to reopen, saying that entertainment centres have strictly adhered to all requirements of relevant licenses and compliances as well as Covid-19 SOPs.

“These premises have been closed for the longest period of time and these premises also operate a kitchen and serve food as well.

“Such entertainment centres are contributing to the employment market of the country and are considered a tourist spot on maps and apps (mobile applications)

“These premises are a contributor to the country’s economy and recovery of the market,” they said.

Industries Unite also said that nightclubs should be permitted to operate according to “legislations and licence boundaries”, which would allow them to pivot into serving food and beverages.

On March 8, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that Malaysia will begin the process of transitioning to the endemic phase of Covid-19 on April 1, reopening the nation’s international borders — encouraging tourism — and allowing businesses to operate with no time limit. – Malay Mail