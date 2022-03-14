KPDNHEP S’wak holds Borneo Zone Consumers Exploration Competition

KUCHING (March 14): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sarawak is celebrating National Consumer Month throughout the month of March.

In a statement, the ministry’s state director Datuk Stanley Tan said the celebration is held in conjunction with World Consumers Rights Day on March 15 under this year’s theme ‘Fair Digital Finance’.

“Sarawak has been chosen to hold the state-level Consumers Exploration Competition to represent Borneo Zone, which includes Sabah and Labuan,” said Tan.

The three winners selected will represent Borneo Zone at the National Consumer Month celebration in Kuala Lumpur on March 26.

The competition held at Plaza Merdeka yesterday, which attracted 18 groups, tested the participants’ knowledge on consumerism through two main challenges, namely locations clues challenge and questionnaire to be completed within three hours.

Coming in first was ‘HAFSRA Group’ represented by Batu Lintang Teacher Education Campus with RM1,000 cash prize and a shot at nationals.

The First runner-up was ‘The Chairwomen’ from Bank Negara Malaysia Sarawak branch and second runner-up ‘Anak Emas Japen’ from the Information Department Sarawak won RM700 and RM500, respectively.

Tan said the ministry will also be holding various programmes and activities including Consumerism Short Video Competition, Consumerism Quiz, consumerism programmes via radio and Facebook live, and consumer trolley challenge.

For more information, visit KPDNHEP Sarawak’s official Facebook page.