MCCCI calls on state govt to look into foreign labour shortage

MIRI (March 14): Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) will appeal to the state government to look into the foreign labour shortage issue that has been one of the challenges faced by local employers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

MCCCI chairman Ling Chiong Sing, in his remarks at the MCCCI annual general meeting yesterday, said foreign labour is much needed at plantation estates yet currently Sarawak is facing shortage of about 45,000 workers at almost all plantations across the state.

“There are plenty of unemployed locals who are looking for jobs, yet majority of them are not interested to work in the plantations. It has resulted in the plantation owners relying heavily on foreign workers.

“Worst, when the oil palm prices are now at its highest, these stakeholders are struggling with the amount of work as much as they possibly could, resulting in 30 per cent of the ripe oil palm fruits un-harvested and left spoilt. It definitely is a huge loss.

“We like the government to look into relaxing the foreign worker intake policy, enabling the plantation owners to hire more workers,” said Ling.

On another matter, Ling called on members to adopt the new normal by digitalising their business.

“The Covid-19 pandemic first hit us two years ago and it is far from gone. We are struggling to survive during these difficult times, and thankfully, as the economy had gradually reopened, we are hoping that everything will turn out fine again.

“Yet, there are a lot of uncertainties that lie ahead. It is best to be prepared and develop your business model, to adapt to the future.

“Digitalising your business is the way to go, reaching out to your customers while exploring more opportunities to widen your business. Investing more creativity alongside seizing good business opportunities would help a lot. Don’t be afraid of competition because pressure and rivalry can help one work toward becoming the best,” advised Ling.

He also reminded the members to not take the economy reopening for granted by strictly adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“Now that most adult population are vaccinated, and we are under Phase 4 of National Recovery Plan (NRP), the Covid-19 and its variants are still very much a threat. We must not ignore the importance of mask wearing and social distancing. Do the best in your ability to protect yourself and loved ones,” he added.

The AGM which was held at a hotel here was attended by close to 100 of its members.