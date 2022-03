MetMalaysia warns of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in several areas in Sarawak until 7pm

KUCHING (March 14): Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to occur in several areas across Sarawak until 7pm today, according to the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a statement issued at 3pm, MetMalaysia stated the areas involved are Kuching, Samarahan, Betong, Sarikei (Sarikei and Meradong), Sibu (Sibu and Selangau), Mukah, Bintulu (Tatau) and Limbang.

The same warning was also issued for other states and territories namely Kedah, Penang, Perak, Pahang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor and Sabah.

MetMalaysia stated the areas involved in Kedah are Sik, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu; in Perak (Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Batang Padang and Muallim; in Pahang (Pekan and Rompin); in Selangor (Hulu Selangor, Gombak, Petaling and Hulu Langat); and in Negeri Sembilan (Jelebu, Seremban, Kuala Pilah, Jempol and Tampin).

In Sabah, the department stated the areas involved are interior (Kuala Penyu and Beaufort) and West Coast (Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Kota Belud).