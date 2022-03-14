Nanta: Johoreans can expect more stable govt after BN landslide win in state polls

KUCHING (March 14): The people of Johor can now expect a smoother and more stable administration by the state government following Barisan Nasional’s (BN) landslide victory in the recently concluded state election, said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Nanta, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu secretary-general said having a smoother and more stable state administration is important for the sake of the well-being of the people and economic recovery, as the country moves towards post-Covid-19.

“Forming a new state government that is strong, stable and conducive is important in planning the direction of development and administration of the state, especially in approving important Bills in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) later,” he said in his congratulatory message to BN today.

Nanta said the election victory means a lot to BN itself and to the people of Johor as a whole, especially when the country heading into the ‘Transition to Endemic Phase’ as announced by the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, recently.

“I hope that all politicians after this can focus on all efforts to develop Johor and restore the state and national economy, which will ultimately ease the burden of the people,” he said.

Nanta pointed out that the Opposition politicians are also expected to play a check and balance role.

“They need shoulder the responsibility together for the well-being of the people and the country.

“Whatever it is, the people of Johor have made a choice and all parties must respect their choice. Let us all put aside differences and focus on the more important things, which are the people and the country,” he said.

In the state election on Saturday, BN won 40 state assembly seats with Umno winning 33 state seats, MCA four, and MIC three.

DAP won 10 seats, while PKR, Amanah and Muda each won one seat.