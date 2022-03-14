Officer: MoE allows contributions by external parties to school children

KUCHING (March 14): Ministry of Education (MoE) education institutions are no longer adopting closed-door policies when it comes to contributions by external parties in assisting the well-being and the continuity of education for students or children in the country, said the Sarawak Education Department Student Development Sector deputy director Zamzaitul Akmal Hisham Ahmad.

He said based on a circular issued in 2018 (Bilangan 3, 2018), MoE allows assistance of distribution of funds and assistance contributions by external parties (private sector and corporate agencies) in assisting school children and students’ wellbeing for a continuous education.

“MoE educational institutions now give opportunity to external parties to be involved in the children’s and students’ education and their wellbeing. Last time, MoE used to adopt closed door policy but now we have opened opportunities to involve optimising the involvement of external parties who want to contribute to the well-being of children and the continuity of education for them,” he said.

Zamzaitul was speaking at the launching of Bag2School (BTS) 2.0 Sarawak Zone Programme (Kuching Division) 2022, organised by Pertubuhan Kebajikan Dana Kita (Dana Kita) Zon Sarawak (Kuching) at the foyer of Masjid Jamek in Petra Jaya yesterday afternoon.

The event was also in collaboration with Dana Kita and Masjid Jamek, Petra Jaya.

He added the government is aware that there are some communities that are less able to provide facilities for their children to go to school especially because of the cost of living lately due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“But it cannot be used as an excuse to neglect our children’s education.

“Therefore, to alleviate the burden of the family, the involvement of external institutions or parties and statutory bodies is welcome to provide assistance to the poor and the B40 group regardless of race, religion, place of residence and political beliefs,” he said.

The BTS 2.0 programme Sarawak edition kicked-off on March 11 and runs until this March 15. The official launching was yesterday.

In yesterday’s event, a total of 1,000 primary school students in Kuching and Samarahan received assistance in the form of school bags for children of the B40 group and poor families, from Dana Kita.

The previous day, another 1,000 school bags were distributed in Serian.

“God willing, with this kind of help, the burden of parents and guardians to provide school equipment for this March 21 school calendar session will be eased.

“We, at JPN Sarawak, very much welcome the cooperation of all parties whether statutory bodies or external agencies in contributing in any form of assistance such as this and hope it can be continued in the future.

“Hopefully, no child is left behind, and the wellbeing and welfare of children should be our prime focus,” he said.

Zamzaitul hopes that the children who benefit from this contribution will continue to focus on their education, embed in themselves the ambition to improve their personal and family lives for the betterment of their economy.

“We want to make our community a community which is able to contribute to those who are in need in the near future,” he said.

Also present at the event were Lembaga Amanah Kebajikan Masjid Negeri Sarawak (LAKMNS) chief executive officer Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai, Dana Kita president Mohd Fadli Salleh and Bank Negara Malaysia Kuching head, Mohd Irman Mohd Din.