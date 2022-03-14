Plans to develop new settlement for 3 villages in Santubong constituency

KUCHING (March 14): Santubong MP Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar plans to develop a new settlement for three villages in his parliamentary constituency.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, he said this is for the convenience of residents of Kampung Tanjong Bako, Kampung Pinggan Jaya and Kampung Muhibbah.

“I have discussed with the Premier of Sarawak, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, regarding this plan and if it is implemented later on, this new settlement will be equipped with lots of facilities,” he added after attending the ‘Mesra Bersama Rakyat’ event in Kampung Tanjung Bako here yesterday.

According to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), since Kampung Tanjong Bako will be connected to Sejingkat with the completion of the Sejingkat Bridge construction project, this will indirectly bring progress in the area as well.

“With the bridge being built and the creation of the new settlement, more economic opportunities will come to this area,” he said.

During the earth-breaking ceremony for the bridge at Sejingkat last year, Abang Johari said that the historic cable-stayed bridge was the last of the 14 bridges to be built under the coastal highway project.

Abang Johari commented that the cable-stayed bridge is part of a development plan to provide an alternative route linking Kuching and Samarahan in order to alleviate traffic congestion during peak hours.

The 1.28km cable-stayed bridge across Sarawak River at Sejingkat, the third-longest of its kind in the country, will be the final link to completing the ambitious 896km coastal highway across the state once completed.

He said that the main reason for constructing an alternative road between Kuching and Samarahan was due to the latter witnessing a significant increase in local population in the past years.