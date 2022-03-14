Sabah abolishes health declaration

KOTA KINABALU (March 14): Individuals entering Sabah need not fill in the e-Health Declaration Form (e-HDF) effective Monday (March 14).

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the State Government has agreed with the State Health Department’s recommendation to abolish the e-HDF form for individuals who arrive at the entry point of Sabah starting Monday.

“Individuals entering the state are only required to show their vaccination and risk status on the MySejahtera application.”

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said new Covid-19 cases in Sabah had dropped by 223 to 622 on Monday, with sporadic infections remained high at 64 per cent.

A total of five fatalities were reported, one each in Tawau, Kota Belud, Kota Kinabalu, Papar and Sandakan.

He said the daily cases were largely influenced by the decrease of infections in districts such as Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Tuaran.

However, he said sporadic infections remained high at 64 per cent, meaning that the risk of infection was still high, particularly at public places.

Masidi said 19 districts recorded a decrease in cases compared to Sunday, with four districts showing significant drop, namely Penampang -47 cases, Tuaran -39 cases, Kota Kinabalu -35 cases and Tawau -33 cases.

Only seven districts saw an increase and one district maintained the same figure as the day before, he said.

Meanwhile, he said a school cluster, Jalan Gudon Cluster in Kota Kinabalu, has ended. There are 25 remaining active clusters in Sabah.

Overall, he said the statistics showed that the Covid-19 situation was stabilizing with 13 districts registering single-digit infections and only one district, namely Kota Kinabalu (192 cases) recorded three figures.

Thirteen districts reported two-digit cases.

He added that 612 or 98.39 per cent of the 622 new cases fell under Category 1 and 2, two cases each in Category 3 and 4 and six cases in Category 5.