Sabah CM Hajiji pays last respects to Rahimah Stephens

KOTA KINABALU (March 14): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor today visited the home of Toh Puan Rahimah Stephens to pay his last respects to the widow of Sabah’s third Yang di-Pertua Negeri and first Chief Minister Tun Fuad Stephens.

Rahimah passed away this morning at the age of 92.

Hajiji was accompanied by Sabah State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong and Kawang assemblyman Datuk Ghulam Haidarkhan Bahadar during the visit.

Rahimah was born on Oct 22,1930 in Beaufort and has served as Kiulu and Tuaran assemblywoman as as Sabah Welfare Minister.

She was the first woman to be appointed as a minister in the Sabah government.