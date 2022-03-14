SFCA hopeful S’wak govt will make ‘Zong Li’ as Chinese translation for Premier

KUCHING (March 14): The Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations (SFCA) is hopeful that the state government will make ‘Zong Li’ as the Chinese translation for the Premier’s title.

Its president Datuk Richard Wee believed that the State Secretary’s Office is compiling a report to be put forward to the Cabinet for a decision on the matter.

The Chinese community leader said that he is patient with the process but the local Chinese press would be appreciative if a decision can be announced sooner rather than later.

“I am waiting for an answer from the SS (State Secretary) Office. I am hopeful that it will be Zong Li though.

“I did request during the meeting (last Wednesday) to have a quick decision as it affects the Chinese media more than the other ethnic groups,” he told The Borneo Post here today.

Wee observed that the local Chinese press had been using ‘Zong Li’ as the translation for the Premier’s title, whilst the Sarawak government is in the midst of arriving at a decision.

“Whatever their (Sarawak government’s) decision, they (Chinese media) have been using Zong Li already.”

Despite having said that, he still hoped that the state government will make its decision on the matter public as soon as possible.

He added: “It is best to have an official confirmation to put the matter to rest once and for all.”

Last Wednesday, Wee joined a Zoom meeting chaired by Deputy State Secretary Datu Ik Pahon Joyik.

The session was to gather feedback and opinions from various ethnic associations on the issue of official translations for the Premier’s title.

Wee reportedly had conveyed the SFCA’s stand that the ‘Zong Li’ was the appropriate term for the Premier’s title.

SFCA had previously said the Premier’s title should be translated as ‘Zong Li’ as it reflected a region within a country and this was in line with the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

It opposed to the title being translated as ‘Zong Du’ which means ‘governor’ in Chinese and could cause confusion or reflect elements of colonialism.

However, the Chinese Language Standardisation Council of Malaysia had said the title of ‘Premier’ should be translated as ‘Zong Du’ to respect the constitutional monarchy in Malaysia.

The change of title from chief minister to Premier took effect on March 1, after the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Ordinance 2022 was gazetted.