S’wak records 4 Covid-19 fatalities, including 2 BID

KUCHING (March 14): Sarawak recorded four Covid-19 fatalities, including two brought-in-dead (BID) cases, between March 10 and 13, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“On March 10, a 72-year-old man was BID to Sarikei Hospital. He had comorbidities of hypertension and diabetes,” said the committee in its daily update statement.

Two deaths were recorded on March 11, involving octogenarians.

One was an 82-year-old man with hypertension who was BID to Serian Hospital, while the other was a woman aged 83 in Sibu who had comorbidities, diabetes, dyslipidaemia and cancer.

The fourth death was recorded at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) on March 13 and involved a man aged 78 who had hypertension and heart disease.

Meanwhile, the DTI Semuja 3 Cluster in Serian recorded nine new cases, while the other five active clusters in the state did not register any new cases for the day.