Three killed, two injured in Lahad Datu accident

LAHAD DATU (March 14): Three people, including a child, were killed, while two others were seriously injured in an accident involving two vehicles at Kilometre 30, Jalan Sandakan-Lahad Datu, near Ladang Mensuli, here on Monday.

The three victims were identified as Muhammad Isyam Samsudin, Masniati Yusuf and a child named Ainul Mardhiah Abdullah, whose age and relationship with them is still being ascertained by the authorities.

The three victims were in a Perodua Bezza car with Nur Wafa Izzayani Samsudin, 16, who was seriously injured, while the other who suffered severe injuries was the 50-year-old driver of the Toyota Land Cruiser.

Lahad Datu Fire and Rescue Station chief Samsoa Rashid, when contacted, said the station received an emergency call at 9.04 am regarding an accident involving the two vehicles.

“Eight personnel, including an officer, from the Lahad Datu station rushed to the scene and, upon arriving, found that all the victims had been rescued by members of the public and sent to the Lahad Datu Hospital for further action,” he said, adding that his team then cleaned up the accident scene and carried out safety inspection.

At the same time, a 24-year-old woman escaped injuries when her car, also a Perodua Bezza, turned turtle after an accident at Jalan Nukahan Kuala Penyu about 7.09am.