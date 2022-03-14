Wilson Ugak elected as new PRS Baleh branch chairman

KAPIT (March 14): Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong has been elected as Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Baleh branch chairman.

Ugak, who was elected to the position during the PRS Baleh branch annual general meeting yesterday, succeeded Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing who passed away on Oct 31, last year.

The branch deputy chairman is newly-elected Baleh assemblyman Nicholas Kudi Jackson Jantai, while Bakat Gira has been elected as vice chairman.

The secretary is Tuai Rumah Gare Timbang, who is assisted by Seta Engkah.

The treasurer is Anggas Penghulu Sallang, while Tuai Rumah Ingguh Miut has been elected as assistant treasurer.

Councilor Anyi Kumbong was elected as the publicity officer.

The meeting was chaired by Ugak, who is also National Institute Occupation, Safety and Health (Niosh) chairman.

Before the meeting, all those present observed a moment of silence as a show of respect to Masing.

Several resolutions were also passed during the meeting. Among them is to express the branch’s full support for the state government’s move to change of title from Chief Minister of Sarawak to Premier of Sarawak.

The branch’s main body, youth and women wings have also expressed their full support for Ugak to defend the Hulu Rajang parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election.

The meeting also fully supported Ugak to hold one of the vice president post in the PRS Supreme Council.

The branch also requested for the political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak post to be given to a candidate nominated by the branch.

The PRS Baleh branch also wanted the Hulu Rajang Parliamentary constituency to be re-delineated. They also urged the government to speed up the implementation of rural roads in Kapit Division.