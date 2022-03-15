At least 41 Lawas children still awaiting citizenship approval, claims activist

LAWAS (March 15): The long-standing issue of statelessness, which mostly affects the Lun Bawang community here, continues to go unresolved, claims health and social activist Agnes Padan.

She claimed to know of at least 41 children aged below 21 here who are still waiting for their citizenship applications to be approved under Article 15A of the Federal Constitution.

For the freshest news, join our Telegram Channel.

“I have collected the data since 2019 and, so far, I have 41 cases, including nine-year-old Jeanny Lianna Ating. All are children below 21 years old who are either stateless or not recognised as Malaysian because one parent is a non-citizen.

“A number of them were unable to attend school due to their citizenship status, while some were able to attend school but had to pay annual fees as foreign students,” she said in an interview today.

She pointed out that the Home Ministry and Ministry of Education (MoE) play key roles in determining the future of these children and should allow them to attend school.

She called on the MoE to abolish red tape with regard to its policy requiring stateless children to produce passports to enrol in government schools.

“These stateless children would not only have to take medical check-ups whereby they have to bear the costs, which can go up to RM300 per child; they also have to apply for a student pass, which I found out later is a passport.

“If they apply for a passport, wouldn’t this affect their citizenship applications under Article 15A?” she questioned.

On top of the medical check-up, Agnes said all stateless children who want to attend government schools need to pay RM120 annually in school fees.

She also called on the Home Ministry to speed up processing citizenship applications so that stateless children would not miss school.

“Imagine if they have to wait for six years, and they could not attend school due to their status, these children would continue to be deprived of their rights to education,” she said.

Yesterday, Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) commissioner Jerald Joseph said an estimated 1,000 undocumented children in both rural and urban Sarawak are being denied access to education.

He said the figure from the Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) was based on estimates from cases gathered by non-governmental organisations in the state.