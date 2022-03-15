Bau man arrested in connection with online gambling

BAU (March 15): Police arrested a 27-year-old man from Jalan Sebuku here at a premises in Bangunan Fook On, Jalan Jambusan yesterday for suspected involvement in online gambling.

Bau police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said the raid under ‘Ops Dadu’, which was conducted at 5.15pm, involved personnel from the Bau District police headquarters and Criminal Investigation Department.

“During the raid, police found the suspect – who has no previous criminal record – inside the premises suspected to be involved in online gambling activities.

“The raiding team seized a handphone, a SIM card, and an amount of cash,” Poge said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The Section provides for a fine of between RM5,000 and RM50,000 or up to three years in prison.