Bukit Aman: 9 public servants among 10 arrested for allegedly selling seized drugs

KUALA LUMPUR (March 15): Nine public servants of an enforcement agency were among 10 individuals arrested for alleged drug trafficking, involving syabu, worth RM193,590.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the nine public servants were arrested in Putrajaya, while the other, a fisherman, was arrested in Johor.

They were arrested between last March 6 and 8, he said, adding that the suspects, who are between 33 and 49 years-old, were alleged to have sold 50 kilogrammes of syabu which was seized in an operation in the Straits of Melaka.

“The public servants were believed to have sold the drugs to a syndicate in Banting, Selangor, for markets in Dumai, Indonesia,” he told a special media conference at Bukit Aman here.

He said the syndicate, which had network in Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor Bahru, was believed to be working with other drug syndicates in the country.

He said the police also seized 5,377.52 grammes of drug from the suspects, all with no previous record.

Drug test conducted on them found four of the public servants positive with Methamphetamine,” he added.

Following their arrest, he said, the police also fours cars, comprising two Honda CRV, a Toyota Vios and a Perodua Aruz, as well as frozen a bank account with RM5,325.78.

All of them are in remand for 14 days until March 20, he said, and urged members of the public with information on drug trafficking to contact the JSJN hotlibne at 012-2087222. – Bernama