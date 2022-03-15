Calvin Tay, Vespera Ang emerge East M’sia’s Chinese chess champs

SIBU (March 15): Calvin Tay Yelin has emerged as the champion of the East Malaysia Xiang Qi Championship individual category – open (men) section, while Yek Nai Tuong and Chieng Kwong Huang were placed second and third respectively.

Vespera Ang Cheng Wuey won the open (women) section, while the first and second runner-up went to Cheng Ming Chuo and Michelle Soh Xin Rong respectively.

As for the under 18 (boys) section, Lida Lau Da Xiang was crowned the champion, followed by Clement Kiu Sie Min and Howard Lee Hong who won the second and third places respectively.

Casey Phang Sze Ying was the winner in the under 18 (girls) section, while Evelyn Kiu Mee Eng and Ellis Wong Toh Rui were placed second and third respectively.

In the Under 14 (boys) section, Moh Hien Hionn was the champion, while Joshua Sng Qing Xi and Ivan Chen Qing Kang had to be contended with second and third placings.

For Under 14 (girls) section, Wong Wei Qing was first, while Fiona Ling Yeen Han and Noreen Chieng Yi Hee were placed second and third respectively.

In the group category, Lanang Xiang Qi Club A was the champion for men’s open. Samarahan Xiang Qi Association A and Kuching Xiang Qi Association A were first and second runner-up respectively.

In the open (women) section, Bintulu Xiang Qi Association A was crowned the champion, followed by Kuching Xiang Qi Association A and Lanang Xiang Qi Club A respectively.

In the under 18 (boys and girls) section, Bintulu Xiang Qi Association A was first, while Samarahan Xiang Qi Association A was placed second and Lanang Xiang Qi Club A third.

Miri Xiang Qi Association emerged champion for under 14 (boys and girls) section, while Lanang Xiang Qi Club A and B were placed second and third respectively.

Meanwhile, in his speech at the East Malaysia Xiang Qi Championship and Workshop 2022 Closing and Awards Ceremony here last night, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the application of technology has made Xiang Qi (Chinese chess) accessible to all players around the world.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister pointed out that with the availability of the Internet and online applications, players can now compete online without the need for physical chess boards and pieces.

“This level of progress is profound for a traditional cultural game,” he said in his speech which was read out by by Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Permanent Secretary Hii Chang Kee.

Also present at the event were Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming, Sarawak Xiang Qi Association president Kapitan Datuk Lau Sie Lok, Lanang Xiang Qi Club president Datuk Lau Ngie Hua, Lanang Xiang Qi Club chairman Ting Duang Chiang and Business Events Sarawak chief executive officer Amelia Roziman.