Chang questions deputy minister’s two-week study mission to Australia

SIBU (March 15): Former Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang has questioned Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing, and Local Government II (Local Government) Michael Tiang’s two-week study mission to Australia.

It has been reported that Tiang is in Australia to find inspiration for the Bukit Assek Redevelopment Plan, particularly for the water supply and management system.

“As the Sibu Urban Renewal Committee has been tasked to be in charge of the redevelopment plan, I urge them to reveal and give an account on whether there is/are any reference projects in Australia which they might be specially looking at and which therefore the deputy minister is now looking at in the study mission.

“And why Australia, in particular Sydney, Adelaide, and Brisbane (as revealed by Michael Tiang on Facebook live on March 13, 2022 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport before he took the flight) when the land conditions over there are not entirely the same as in Bukit Assek,” she said in a statement.

She further asked whether the study mission to Australia is an official trip funded by the government.

“If so, who else, besides Tiang himself, are in the team and whether they too are being funded by the government,” she said.

Chang said all elected representatives and civil servants need to be transparent and accountable to the people for every sen of taxpayer money spent.

“So, if this trip is an official trip, then it should be revealed in detail the agenda, including the day-to-day schedule, and with whom will the deputy minister and his team (if any) be meeting during the two-week mission,” she said.

Chang said the study mission reportedly follows Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s dissatisfaction with the redevelopment plan presented to him on Jan 22.

“This is in contradiction to the earlier overall impression given that the Bukit Assek Redevelopment Plan was already in place, ready to be implemented anytime soon,” she said in a statement.

“Has this study and master plan now been rejected? Or is this the plan that needs to be given the ‘inspiration’ to be improved?”

She called on Abang Johari to prioritise using local engineers, architects, and other professionals for the redevelopment plan.

“We have many who have lived and worked overseas for many years before returning to Sarawak and they would be able to come up with inspiring and feasible plans that would be suitable to the needs and likes of the people of Bukit Assek.

“The Premier needs to open the doors to these local professionals first before being so apparently ready to seek for answers and inspiration from overseas, which might cost our taxpayers a lot of consultation fees,” she suggested.

She added the people would expect a full and detailed report from Tiang on the study mission to Australia when he returns.