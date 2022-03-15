Civil servant claims trial to 29 corruption charges

KOTA KINABALU (March 15): A civil servant claimed trial in the Sessions Court here on Tuesday to 29 corruption charges involving RM1,290,706.19 for the purposes of getting permission and approval of towing services.

Abel Ongkunik, 49, who appeared before judge Abu Bakar Manat, was charged under Section 17 (a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, punishable under Section 24 (1) of the same Act.

The charges stated that Abel in his capacity as director of the Sabah Port and Wharf Department was accused of corruptly accepted between RM59,724.30 and RM33,098.62 as an inducement for allegedly giving permission to a company for towing services at Kimanis port limitation area in 2018 and to approve licenses for towing works for a company between August 28, 2017 and July 2, 2018.

The charges further stated that the money was allegedly given by two companies which was allegedly banked into three companies’ bank accounts at several bank branches in the City areas, Lido and Kota Belud.

The court set April 29 to re-mention the case for handing over relevant documents to be used in the trial and the accused was granted RM100,000 bail with RM30,000 deposit with one local surety for all the charges.

The court also ordered the accused, whose current designation is secretary assistant chief, to report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office twice a month and his passport to be surrendered to court if any.

Abel, who was represented by counsel PJ Perira, Ariel Dasan and Dominic Chew, was also reminded not to disturb the prosecution’s witnesses.