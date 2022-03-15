Covid-19: Sarawak records 1,867 new cases, two deaths including one BID

KUCHING (March 15): Sarawak today logged 1,867 new Covid-19 cases – almost a two-fold increase from the 965 cases reported yesterday, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update, the committee said of the new cases, 581 cases were in Category 1 (asymptomatic) while 1,268 cases were in Category 2 (mild symptoms).

“There are six cases in Category 3 (lung infection), nine in Category 4 (lung infection and needing oxygen) and three in Category 5 (lung infection and needing ventilator),” the committee added.

To date, the cumulative tally of positive cases in Sarawak is at 281,463.

On the breakdown of cases, SDMC said Kuching continued to top the list with 812 cases, followed by Sibu with 167, Miri with 160, Bintulu with 158 and Serian with 103 cases.

Samarahan and 11 other districts recorded double-digit cases, with 92 cases in Samarahan, followed by 49 cases in Sarikei, Sri Aman (49), Bau (41), Limbang (33), Betong (24), Saratok (20) , Subis (15), Mukah (12), Dalat (11), Lawas (11) and Kabong 11.

Matu and Lundu each recorded nine cases, while Asajaya had eight.

There were seven cases each in Pakan, Simunjan, Lubok Antu, Meradong, and Selangau, six each in Marudi, Julau and Tebedu and five in Pusa.

Tatau, Kanowit and Beluru each had four cases, while Daro had two while Sebauh and Telang Usan both have one case each.

Five other districts did not record any new cases for the day.

SDMC also reported two Covid-19-related deaths involving two males, both aged 65, from Mukah and Samarahan on March 11 and March 14, respectively.

The man from Mukah was brought-in-dead (BID) to Sibu Hospital with no known medical history, while the man from Samarahan who passed away at Sarawak General Hospital had a medical history of hypertension and chronic obstructive lung disease.

Meanwhile, SDMC also declared that one Covid-19 cluster, which is the Lorong Siol Kandis cluster in Kuching has ended.

There are currently five clusters which are still active throughout the state.