DAP National Congress to see changes in central executive committee line-up

GEORGE TOWN (March 15): The secretary-general post is expected to be the focus of DAP’s 17th National Congress scheduled to be held at the Ideal Convention Centre in Shah Alam on March 20.

The post will be contested as the party constitution states that it can only be held by a person for three terms.

Current secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has held the post for three terms.

DAP vice-chairman Chow Kon Yeow said there will also be changes in the party’s central executive committee (CEC) line-up.

“We will have a new secretary-general and based on amendments to the party’s constitution, we will see a new scenario where 30 per cent or at least nine CEC posts will be filled by women,” he told a press conference here today.

In 2019, DAP passed the amendment to the party’s constitution to increase women’s participation in the party’s decision-making level to 30 per cent.

Chow, who is also Penang Chief Minister, said he has yet to decide on which post he will be contesting in the party election despite being nominated among 93 candidates nationwide.

Elaborating, he said DAP practised two-stage voting, whereby in the first stage, the delegates have to elect 30 members to the CEC and the elected members will then choose to hold positions in the CEC.

Last Wednesday, DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke Siew Fook said a total of 4,149 delegates will attend this year’s congress physically as they need to vote, adding that Grand Thorton, an audit firm, will conduct the voting and calculation process. – Bernama