Eric Chang’s parents out on police bail, caretaker and husband to be further remanded, says Kuching OCPD

KUCHING (March 15): The parents of missing four-year-old boy Eric Chang Wei Jie have been released on police bail yesterday, said Kuching District police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah.

As for the caretaker and her husband, Ahsmon said the couple are still in custody and will be further remanded under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder tomorrow.

“The caretaker and her husband are still on remand until March 16, and tomorrow morning at the Tabuan Jaya police station, the couple will be further remanded for Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he told The Borneo Post today.

Yesterday, Eric’s parents, who were accompanied by relatives, visited the Kampung Muara Tebas Wharf as the second day of the search for her son’s body was being conducted.

The operation started on Sunday after Eric’s caretaker, who was arrested on March 9, purportedly confessed to the police that she knew what had happened to the toddler.

She and her husband then led the police to the Muara Tebas Wharf where the child’s body was believed to have been dumped.

Ahsmon, in a statement on Sunday, said the case has been reclassified under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, adding that the caretaker and her husband would be remanded further to assist in the investigations.

Eric’s parents were also detained when the caretaker and husband were taken in by the police last Friday.

Eric was reported missing by his mother on March 7 at the Bintawa police station at 7.42pm after he had gone missing since 9am on that day.

Meanwhile, the search for the missing boy started at around 8am this morning but the operation had to be temporarily suspended at around 10.40am due to low tide and heavy rain which limited the search team’s visibility and for safety reasons.

“However, if the weather permits, the search area will be extended to Tanjung Po,” said a spokesperson of the search team.

In the meantime, Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a ground search of around 300 metres has also been initiated around the the shoreline of Bukit Lasak while waiting for the tide to come in.

The K9 unit has also been deployed to further enhance the search for the missing child, it added.

The search today is participated by 31 personnel, comprising 15 from the police and Air Wing Drone unit, six from Bomba and 10 from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

The assets that are being used are the police’s PSC II vessel and drones, Bomba’s aluminium boat and MMEA’s Kilat 35 vessel.