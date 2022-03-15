Fadillah: Funeral arrangements, flights, accommodation for family of electrocuted couple fully funded by Sarawak Volunteers

KUCHING (March 15): All return flight arrangements and transit accommodation for the children of the couple in the Cameron Highlands electrocution case, as well as the funeral arrangements for the two victims were fully funded by Sarawak Volunteers with the help of Rumah Sarawak.

This was revealed by Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof in his Facebook page after he visited and met with the late couple’s three children today.

“The three siblings – Elisa Olivia Damian, 10, Joseph Rayyan Damian, 8, and Magdalena Damian, 2 – will depart for Kuching, Sarawak tomorrow morning, Wednesday, March 16, 2022,” he added.

Fadillah also revealed that the three siblings will be taken in by the brother of their late mother, Robert Adi, 43, and his wife Kelly Jhon, 36, who were flown to Kuala Lumpur immediately after the incident.

Apart from that, he also said that efforts to help the family were mobilised immediately since the day of the incident with Sarawak Home Officers and Sarawak Volunteers rushing to Cameron Highlands upon receiving a report on the incident last Thursday, to provide necessary assistance.

“Thanks to Rumah Sarawak in Kuala Lumpur led by its director, Awang Supian Awang Daud, who has helped to facilitate all matters to help the family and condolences to the entire family members of the late Damian and Ronwina,” said Fadillah.

On March 10, Damian and Ronwina were found dead in a bathroom of a flat in Taman Tringkap, Brinchang in Cameron Highlands.

Damian, 46, is from Kampung Daha Kisau, Serian and Ronwina, 35, from Kampung Ruan Lubang Tiung, Simunjan.

Preliminary investigation found burn marks on the palm of the woman, who was believed to have been electrocuted when she went to help her husband who was showering using the water heater.