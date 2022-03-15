Former Mara Incorporated chairman claims trial to money laundering charges

KOTA KINABALU (March 15): A former Mara Incorporated Sdn Bhd chairman claimed trial in the Sessions Court here on Tuesday to two money laundering charges involving RM10 million allegedly committed nine years ago.

Datuk Mohammad Lan Allani, 65, who appeared before judge Abu Bakar Manat, was charged under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001.

The indictment provides for a fine of up to RM5 million or a jail term of up to five years or both, upon conviction.

The first to the second charges stated that the accused, who was former Sulabayan assemblyman, had allegedly transferred RM3 million and RM7 million, respectively, from a private banking portfolio account to his current account, allegedly proceeds of illegal activities, at a branch here on December 10, 2012.

The accused, who was represented by counsel Luke Ressa Balang, was released on a bail of RM100,000 with one local surety and pre-trial case management of the case was fixed on June 30.