Jee first female S’wakian Chinese chess player to represent M’sia at SEA Games

SIBU (March 15): Jee Xin Ru will be the first female Sarawakian Xiang Qi (Chinese chess) player to represent Malaysia when she competes at the 2021 SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam this May.

Her achievement was announced in Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah’s speech for the East Malaysia Xiang Qi Championship and Workshop 2022 Closing and Awards Ceremony here last night.

“Facts aside, I have an important announcement to make – one that should make us all very proud.

“I am honoured to announce that Ms Jee Xin Ru will be the first female Sarawakian Xiang Qi player to represent Malaysia in Vietnam for the 31st SEA Games,” he said in a speech read by Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee to fervent applause.

According to her Facebook page, Jee is a former SMK Batu Kawa student and lives in Kuching.

Abdul Karim also noted this was the first time Lanang Xiang Qi Club hosted an event in East Malaysia.

“I was informed that there are altogether 160 of you coming from all corners of Sabah and Sarawak, which gave us the chance to show the best of Sibu, and Sarawak in general – an opportunity to travel locally and enjoy the local customs and delicacies and experience the enthusiasm and hospitality of people of Sibu,” he said.

He also touched on the benefits of Xiang Qi, which studies have shown to have a positive impact on mental health for both young and old.

Additionally, he acknowledged the application of technology to make Xiang Qi accessible to players around the world.

He pointed out that with the availability of the Internet and online applications, players can now compete online without the need for physical chess boards and pieces, adding that the level of progress is profound for a traditional cultural game.

“I take this opportunity to also congratulate all 28 winners who have qualified for the Xiang Qi World Cup, Asian Cup, and Asian Youth Cup.

“Whether you win or not today, be proud of your participation. It is an achievement of its own,” he said.

Abdul Karim added the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts and Business Events Sarawak will continue supporting the business events and tourism industries to bring in more events.

“We are committed to helping the revival from Covid-19 for these industries,” he said.

Among those present were Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming, Sarawak Xiang Qi Association president Kapitan Datuk Lau Sie Lok, Lanang Xiang Qi Club president Datuk Lau Ngie Hua, Lanang Xiang Qi Club chairman Ting Duang Chiang, and Business Events Sarawak CEO Amelia Roziman.