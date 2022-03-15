Jln Oya upgrading proceeding as planned, says rep

SIBU (March 15): The upgrading of a 1.44km stretch at Jalan Oya into a dual carriageway is progressing smoothly, said Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

He explained that the Jalan Oya Phase 1 upgrading works, stretching from Jalan Deshon until Jalan Pahlawan traffic light junction, will take 24 months to complete.

“In December last year, the Land and Survey Department had handed the RM22.8 million project to the contractor, and it will take up 24 months to complete.

“We estimate the project to complete by the end of 2023,” he told a virtual press conference yesterday.

He added the Land and Survey Department is the implementing agency for Phase 1.

According to Chieng, he was at the site to follow up on the progress of the project yesterday morning.

“The contractor started works in mid-February. Clearing works had already been done and at the moment, pavement works are being carried out which will continue for the next two months.

“After the pavement works have been completed, then they will start to do utility shifting job, estimated in May or June.”

Chieng assured that he will closely monitor the road upgrading project and new link road construction.

Asked on Phase 2 of the project, Chieng said this has yet to be approved by the state government.

He informed that the proposed second phase will stretch from the Jalan Pahlawan traffic light junction until Jalan Wong King Huo.