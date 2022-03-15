KPDNHEP: 24,018 complaints on online fraud, electronic scams during pandemic

KUCHING (March 15): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) recorded 24,018 complaints on online fraud and electronic media scams during the pandemic, said its minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

“Based on these complaints recorded from 2020 to February 17 this year, this involved losses amounting to RM21.7 million,” he told the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Nanta pointed out these figures are based on complaints reported to KPDNHEP only, since there are other ministries which also monitor online fraud cases.

Following the Covid-19 epidemic in Malaysia and the practice of new norms, he said online shopping has become the main choice for consumers to shop.

Nanta added that the ministry constantly monitors online business activities in the country based on the jurisdiction and legislation enforced.

As such, he said the ministry is also in the process of enforcing online transaction legislation through amendments to the Electronic Commerce Act 2006 with the involvement of Multimedia Development Corporation (MDeC) beinng the operator of the online marketplace.

“It also involves industry players related to enforcement actions in a more integrated manner in line with the National eCommerce Strategic Roadmap (NESR),” said Nanta.

He said KPDNHEP also established a network of cooperation with relevant agencies such as the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), National Registration Department (JPN), Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

The collaboration also involves telecommunication companies and online marketplace operators to combat the manipulation of unethical traders.