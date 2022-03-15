Len Talif, Huang finally sworn in as Sarawak assemblymen

KUCHING (March): Datu Len Talif Salleh and Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii – who won the Kuala Rajang and Repok state seats in the 12th Sarawak Election on Dec 18, 2021 – were finally sworn in as assemblymen today.

Len Talif, who is also Deputy Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment, and Huang took their oath of office before State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Datuk Amar Mohammad Asfia Awang Nassar at the DUN Complex.

The two assemblymen were the final elected representatives to be sworn in.

They did not join the swearing in ceremony last month because they previously tested positive for Covid-19.

Also present at today’s ceremony were Deputy DUN Speaker Dato Idris Buang, Satok assemblyman Dato Ibrahim Baki, and Kuching Port Authority chairman Dato Awang Bemee Pengiran Ali Basah.

On Feb 14, 79 out of the 82 elected representatives, led by Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, took their oath of office before Asfia at the DUN Complex.

Besides Len Talif and Huang, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sebastian Ting also had to take a leave of absence during the swearing-in ceremony then, as he was a close contact of a Covid-19 case.

Ting was sworn in as Piasau assemblyman on Feb 16, after completing his quarantine order.