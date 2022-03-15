Man driving stolen car fails in attempt to flee Kuching cops

KUCHING (March 15): A man was arrested near the Moyan Jalan Matang-Batu Kawa traffic light here yesterday after a failed attempt to flee a police patrol team.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the department’s personnel were on patrol along Jalan Stephen Yong Link around 12.30pm when they spotted a car without a licence plate being driven in a suspicious manner.

“The patrol team trailed the car before directing the driver, a 26-year-old man, to pull over for inspection.

“The directive was ignored and the suspect sped towards Jalan Rantau Panjang where the car skidded and hit the road divider at the Moyan Jalan Matang-Batu Kawa traffic light,” he said in a statement.

Alexson said the driver was placed under arrest and a subsequent check on the status of the car revealed that it had been reported stolen.

“The suspect was brought by police to Sarawak General Hospital as he complained of breathing difficulty, and later detained for further investigation,” he added.