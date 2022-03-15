Man jailed for causing hurt to father in Batu Kawa

KUCHING (March 15): A 22-year-old man was sentenced to two months in jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for injuring his father using a plastic electric meter box.

The accused, Wan Ismail Wan Irwandy, pleaded guilty to the charge which was read out by an interpreter before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali.

Based on the charge, he voluntarily injured his 48-year-old father at a house in Jalan Batu Kawa here around 7.15pm on March 9.

Wan Ismail was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code which provides for imprisonment for up to one year or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both.

According to the case facts, the accused had thrown a plastic electric meter box at his father causing injuries and pain on his left thigh.

It is understood that the accused did so because he was angry, and was chased out from the house because he was believed to be involved in drug abuse activities.

He also admitted that he had lack of attention from his family.

The case was prosecuted by Prosecuting Officer Inspector Mohd Adzmei Ahmad

while the accused was not represented by a lawyer.