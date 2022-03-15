MCMC: Implementation of Jendela Phase One in Sarawak runs according to schedule despite challenges

SIBU (March 15): Despite various challenges, implementation of phase one of the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela) 2020-2022 in Sarawak, which aims to spur the state’s aspirations of achieving the developed status by 2030 remains on schedule.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) Sarawak director Adiman Ajem said the mountainous terrain, especially in central and northern Sarawak, was among the challenges.

“To make a connection from one tower to another tower is challenging because it requires a line of sight to implement a quality telecommunications network,” he told Bernama after surveying the site of the Simpang Ulu Bayan telecommunication tower in Mukah, about 180 kilometers from Pekan Sibu here.

The tower had been upgraded to 4G recently.

Apart from that, Adiman said the population distribution, which is scattered, and the distance from one village to another was also a challenge as such settlements required more digital infrastructure, like towers to cover the area.

He said the implementation of telecommunication service infrastructure to rural areas in Sarawak also faced logistical challenges and access to coverage locations as some villages could only be accessed by river or logging roads.

Another challenge faced by Adiman was the need for electricity supply as the towers needed electricity to operate and most of the towers in the rural areas still depended on solar technology and high-cost diesel power sources.

“Areas that need more attention are in the central to the northern part of Sarawak, including Ulu Baram, Belaga, Kapit, Julau and Pakan.

“These areas need more planning in terms of providing infrastructure, especially telecommunication towers,” he added.

In November last year, the federal government announced an allocation of RM4.09 billion to Sarawak for the implementation of phase one of Jendela to expand and improve broadband services and in preparation for the transition to 5G technology. – Bernama