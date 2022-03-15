MCMC opens 20 investigation papers on mobile service providers

KUALA LUMPUR (March 15): The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has opened 20 investigation papers on mobile service providers from the findings of a quality service survey conducted nationwide last year.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said so far two compounds have been issued to service providers which did not meet the standard set, with compounds offered amounting to RM60,000 and one compound being processed amounts to RM20,000.

“The compounds involved the service of Celcom for failing to meet the standard in Sabah and Unifi Mobile in Melaka and Pahang,” he said when replying to a question by Steven Choong Shiau Yoon (PBM-Tebrau) at Dewan Rakyat today.

Choong wanted to know the measures taken by the ministry in ensuring 4G internet access was satisfactory after the 3G service had been terminated in all interior and rural areas.

Zahidi said starting this year, MCMC will also step up its audit at 3,000 locations throughout the country involving areas which received complaints last year.

As of Jan 25 this year, he said 1,466 existing 3G transmitting stations have been upgraded to 4G by main service providers such as Celcom, Digi, Maxis and U Mobile.

He said efforts to upgrade existing 3G transmitting stations to 4G would continue to be implemented this year by using the existing spectrum to improve capacity as well as the quality of mobile broadband for consumers.

“Apart from that, the existing backhaul would also be upgraded to fiber optic in some areas to accommodate higher radio capacity in 4G service,” he said.

The upgrade of 4G backhaul and transmitting stations, he said would ensure higher quality mobile broadband access with quality experience for consumers after the 3G service is completely terminated.

Through the National Digital Network (Jendela) plan, Zahidi said 2,175 new towers would be built to expand 4G coverage especially in rural areas and the interior. – Bernama