Sabah’s new Covid-19 cases continue to drop

KOTA KINABALU (March 15): Sabah’s new Covid-19 infections continued the downward trend with 591 cases on March 15.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the percentage of sporadic infections is still high, almost 63 per cent of the total daily cases.

“Three clusters were declared ended by the Health Department today namely Kluster Jalan Bypass Kologon (Ranau), Kluster Simpangan (Beluran) and Kluster Bukit Garam (Kinabatangan).

“The number of clusters that is still active in Sabah is 22,” he added.

Masidi also said 582 or 98.47 per cent of the 591 new cases were in Categories 1 and 2, three cases in Category 3, four cases in Category 4 and two cases in Category 5.