Sarawak participating in North Kalimantan HEP

KUCHING (March 15): The Sarawak government has confirmed its support for the development of the Mentarang Induk Hydrolectric Project (Mihep) in North Kalimantan, Indonesia.

A statement from Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan’s office said this confirmation of support was made when Awang Tengah led a delegation from Sarawak to meet Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan in Jakarta yesterday.

It explained that state-owned Sarawak Energy Berhad, is participating in the project via its joint venture company, PT Kayan Hydropower Nusantara (PT KHN).

Awang Tengah in the meeting also expressed Sarawak’s appreciation to the Government of Indonesia for the continuous support and assistance given to Sarawak Energy and PT KHN over several years of Mihep’s extensive preparation.

“PT KHN was established to support the Indonesian Government’s development agenda, to supply its first large scale, sustainable energy from Mihep to support the Tanah Kuning Green Energy Park.

“Mihep is designed to generate an installed capacity of 1,375 MW from Mentarang river in the Malinau Regency, North Kalimantan Province,” said the statement.

The meeting and courtesy visit was followed by the signing of Heads of Agreement (HoA) between Sarawak Energy, its joint venture company PT Kayan Patria Pratama (PT KPP) and PT Adaro.

The HoA will see Sarawak Energy (under Sarawak Energy Services) and PT KPP (under Kayan Investama Internasional) as the shareholders of PT KHN developing a partnership with PT Adaro to take part in the Mihep development.

The partnership would develop Mihep as the renewable energy supplier to KIPI Tanah Kuning in support of the Government of Indonesia’s Renewable Energy-Based Industrial Development (Rebid) agenda.

“Sarawak’s participation in hydropower development in North Kalimantan builds on Sarawak’s long and successful partnership with Indonesia’s Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), for Sarawak-West Kalimantan interconnection since 2016.

“Sarawak Energy’s experience in large hydropower and Rebid in the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE) is an added advantage in Sarawak’s participation for Tanah Kuning Green Energy Park, strengthening the power development upstream of the industrial park,” it added.

Among the Sarawak state delegation were Sarawak’s Minister of Utilities and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, other government officials and representatives from Sarawak Energy.