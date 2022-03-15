Search for missing Eric to continue tomorrow

KUCHING (March 15): The third day search operation for the missing four-year-old Eric Chang Wei Jie has been called off at 6pm today, and will continue at 8am tomorrow.

The search teams consisting of members from the police, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) have combed areas from the Muara Tebas Wharf up to Tanjung Po today and found nothing so far.

The search operation only started at 2pm today because of bad weather earlier.

During the search operation today, Bomba has deployed its K9 unit to search around the three nautical mile radius from the Muara Tebas Wharf.

The search area coverage by the police and MMEA had been extended to five nautical miles up to Tanjung Po, while the Police Air Unit flew their drone for about 45 minutes within the search area.

Eric was reported missing by his mother on March 7 at the Bintawa police station at 7.42pm after he had gone missing since 9am that day.