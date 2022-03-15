Shell Malaysia seeks to empower people to benefit local economy

KUCHING (March 15): Shell Malaysia aims to benefit local communities in a long-lasting manner by empowering people to develop transferable skills that are relevant to the local economy, says its chairman and senior vice president (Upstream Malaysia) Ivan Tan.

He said this is done by partnering with local stakeholders, governments, educational institutions, and local community organisations in order to understand and meet the needs of local communities.

“One of our proudest examples is the strategic partnership with Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas) in the Shell LiveWIRE Programme in Sarawak, which has helped many budding entrepreneurs develop successful businesses.

“Shell LiveWIRE is Shell’s flagship enterprise development programme. It promotes entrepreneurship and aims to stimulate local economies and promote economic diversification through innovation, and meaningful employment,” he said.

He was speaking at the Shell LiveWIRE Sarawak 2021 Award Ceremony which was officiated by Deputy Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh at Tegas Digital Village here yesterday.

Tan said Shell LiveWIRE was introduced in 2016 to develop more entrepreneurs among the people of Sarawak and support the access to knowledge, skills, networks and resources for new business owners.

“We are proud to announce that to date, we have invested over RM3 million in organising the programme, awarded approximately RM400,000 in start-up grants and trained over 400 budding entrepreneurs in Sarawak, who have now become successful business owners,” he said.

He said Shell remains committed to empowering local entrepreneurs in Sarawak and despite the challenges and movement restrictions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, the company has taken steps to adapt the Shell LiveWIRE Programme and delivered it virtually.

“Last year, we managed to attract around 40 Sarawakians to participate in the virtual bootcamp and the final pitching competition was recently organised to select the Top Five winners.

“Each of the winners will be awarded with a start-up fund of RM10,000 from Shell and an additional RM5,000 from Tegas. Apart from the cash grants to boost their businesses, they will also get a year of business coaching to guide them further to success,” he revealed.

He also said that Shell will also be bringing the global Shell LiveWire Programme, also known as the Top Ten Innovators Awards this year.

“The Top Ten Innovators competition is a global competition among Shell LiveWIRE alumni around the world. This highlights and rewards LiveWire businesses that demonstrate excellence in innovation,” he said.

Tan pointed out that in the previous Top Ten Innovators in 2018, two successful Sarawakians were selected to represent Malaysia in the Grand Finals competing against global top entrepreneur finalists from the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, Nigeria and Indonesia.

“We are so proud of Sarawakian finalist Jeff Wee of Worming Up who was crowned the global winner in the Retail Supply Chain category for his innovative agricultural consultancy business, specialising in the farming of insects for effective organic waste management,” he said.

He urged and encouraged Shell LiveWIRE alumni from Sarawak to take up this challenge to participate and compete in this year’s Top Ten Innovators Awards.

“With the support of Tegas, the Sarawak government and the conducive business environment available in Sarawak, I am confident that many Sarawak LiveWIRE alumni will be able to make us proud,” he said.

Also present at the ceremony was iCube Innovation founder and chairman Dato Patrick Liew.