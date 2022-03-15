Sibu folk face water supply disruption due to burst pipe repairs

SIBU (March 15): Several areas here have been experiencing an unscheduled water supply disruption since this morning due to repair works on a burst 300mm Ductile Iron (DI) main pipe at the Bukit Lima Treatment Plant.

The Sibu Water Board (SWB) said on its Facebook page today that the issue was caused by soil subsidence.

SWB said the repair works started at 6.55am and estimated it would take eight hours to complete.

It said the Bukit Lima Treatment Plant is working to minimise the number of consumers affected.

“It is estimated about 35 per cent of consumers in Sibu are affected,” the board said.

Areas affected by water supply disruption throughout the repair works are Taman Sentosa, Jalan Kenari, Jalan Bukit Lima, Jalan Belatok, Jalan Bukit Lima Timur, Jalan Jerrwit, Jalan Saujana, from Jalan Upper Lanang to Tanjung Kunyit, Jalan Lanang, Jalan Tekam, Jalan Kampung Nyabor, Jalan Keranji, Jalan Brooke Drive, Jalan Brother Albinus, Jalan Dr Wong Soon Kai, Lorong No. 13, Jalan Tiong Hua, Jalan Hua Kiew, Jalan Delta, Kampung Hilir, Kampung Nangka, Deshon Booster Station (Jalan Apollo, Jalan Lilin, Jalan Sungai Merah, Jalan Kuang, Lorong Ulu Sungai Merah 1, 2, 8, 29 and 31, Jalan Kwong Ann, Jalan Teng Chin Hua, Jalan Old Airport, Jalan Ding Lik Kong, Jalan Teku Lama, Jalan Teku Barat, Jalan Disa, Jalan Wawasan, IPD Sungai Merah), Teku Booster Station (Jalan Quarry, Jalan Indah, Jalan Miden, Jalan Setia, Jalan Serai, Jalan Tebu, Jalan Teku, Jalan Rantau Panjang, Jalan Rantau Panjang Jaya, Jalan Teku Pasai), Sungai Maaw, Sibu West Booster Station (Jalan Empawah and Bawang Assan), and surrounding areas.

“SWB’s contractor will strive to repair the pipe as soon as possible,” the board said.

For further inquiries, customers can contact the SWB hotline on 084-216311.