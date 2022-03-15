Tegas on track to support vision of a digital economy, says Len Talif

KUCHING (March 15): Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas) is on the right track in supporting the Sarawak government in achieving the state’s vision of a digital economy, says Deputy Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh.

He said this is through the various programmes that were conducted since 2017 as well as via initiatives that were taken to identify gaps in the innovation entrepreneurship ecosystem.

“Tegas aspires to foster strategic partnership and ecosystem synergy for the benefit of Sarawakians and this is also prevalent in our strategic and smart partnership with Shell in the Shell LiveWIRE Programme.

“Shell LiveWIRE aligns with Tegas’ mission of supporting and empowering early-stage startups and social enterprises in achieving sustainable growth and enhancing the innovation entrepreneurship ecosystem in Sarawak,” he said when officiating the Shell LiveWIRE Sarawak 2021 Award Ceremony at Tegas Digital Village here yesterday.

Len Talif, who is also Tegas chairman, said Tegas supports the Shell LiveWIRE entrepreneurs by providing additional seed grants worth a total of RM115,000 since 2017 as well as access to its state-of-the-art facilities at the Digital Village and Hubs in Kuching, Bintulu and Miri.

“The LiveWIRE entrepreneurs also benefit from publicity and networking opportunities made available by Tegas. This is an absolute alignment to the vision of our Premier of Sarawak in digital economy.

“This is also part of the reason why establish the Tegas Digital Village which will facilitate technology transfer and commercialisation as well as empowering high-growth startups to scale globally,” he said, adding that the Tegas Digital Village is also linked to the various digital innovation hubs in Sarawak including in Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri.

He called on new and budding entrepreneurs to find out more about the opportunities made available under the Tegas programmes and encouraged Sarawakians to continue participating in the Shell LiveWIRE programme as well.

“I am happy to see that the Shell LiveWIRE programme supports local entrepreneurs to access knowledge, skills, networks and resources, while turning their business ideas into successful enterprises.

“Furthermore, as we can witness from this programme, entrepreneurship goes a long way in promoting gender equality by developing women entrepreneurs and creating employment for the fairer sex,” he said.

He also commended Shell for introducing the entrepreneurship development programme to Sarawakians since 2017, which is aligned to the Sarawak government’s aspiration to promote entrepreneurship and enhance business startups.

“Through business coaching, grants and access to co-working spaces, entrepreneurs supported by the LiveWIRE programme have achieved many awards and accolades.

“We are proud to know that a few Sarawakians, through Shell LiveWIRE, have been globally recognised and were able to compete in the global markets,” he said.

During the ceremony, Len Talif presented the top five Shell LiveWIRE winners from Sarawak with their award which includes a start-up fund of RM10,000 from Shell, RM5,000 from Tegas and a year of business coaching to guide them further to success.

The winners are Aaron Tan Chun Kwang of UAS Mapping; Nisha Halinda Hasbi of Bintulu Coffeescape; Anne Isabelle Chi of Ruti & Kupi; Tom Low Sing Ho or Bless Borneo Camper; and Muhammad Afiq Hariz Khatem of Komubox.

Also present at the event were Shell Malaysia chairman and senior vice president (Upstream Malaysia) Ivan Tan and iCube Innovation founder and chairman Dato Patrick Liew.