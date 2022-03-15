Warisan not totally rejected in Johor – Shafie

KOTA KINABALU (March 15): Parti Warisan Sabah’s (Warisan) failure to win any seat in the Johor state election is not a sign of complete rejection of the party, said its president, Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal.

He said the Johor polls was held less than a month after the launching of Warisan in the state in February this year.

“I knew it was not a good decision, but we wanted to test the water to prepare ourselves.”

Shafie said the Johor state election was not an easy battle as the party had no division, branch or machinery in the state.

The Warisan candidates fielded were new faces who had never contested nor been elected before, he said.

Shafie said many voters were not familiar with Warisan as well, even though they could recognize him.

“The voters know me, but they do not know about the party and our candidates.”

Nevertheless, he said that defeat was normal for a political party as the old parties such as Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Democratic Action Party (DAP) had also contested for decades in Sabah before they won a seat.

“PAS has been in Sabah for 30, 40 years, contesting everywhere in Semporna, Lahad Datu and Tawau but has yet to win any seat to date,” he said to the media upon his arrival at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport on Tuesday.

In addition, Shafie said the poor voters’ turnout could be due to their lack of desire to vote in the state polls compared to a general election that could affect a change of government at the national level.

Despite not winning any of the six seats it contested, he said that did not mean that the voters rejected Warisan.

“We have garnered thousands of votes for certain seats, not hundreds like other parties.”

He said the party would hold its Supreme Council meeting on Saturday to re-strategize.

“We will go back to the drawing board … look at our strengths and areas we can possibly capture.”

Warisan has made its electoral debut in Peninsular Malaysia by contesting in Pekan Nanas, Bekok, Mahkota, Johor Jaya, Bukit Batu and Permas in the Johor state election.

Barisan Nasional won 40 of the 56 state seats in Johor, Perikatan Nasional three, Pakatan Harapan (11), PKR and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance one seat each.