36 graves near Batang Sadong exhumed, relocated to new site

SADONG JAYA (March 16): Thirty-six graves at Kampung Lubok Punggor Muslim cemetery which are located very close to the river bank (Batang Sadong) are affected by soil erosion and therefore have to be moved.

They were relocated to Kampung Lubok Bunting Muslim cemetery yesterday, said Datuk Naroden Majais who is a special representative of Gedong assemblyman and the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Naroden, a former Gedong assemblyman, said the relocation exercise yesterday was just the first phase in a series of relocation works.

He said the Kampung Lubok Punggor Muslim cemetery has been in existence since the 1950s.

“It has always been affected by occasional soil erosion in the last few years and the process of looking for a new site is on-going,” he added.

The 4-acre Lubuk Bunting Muslim cemetery has been identified by Naroden as one used by Muslims in Pangkor zone (Gedong).

A representative of Sarawak Islamic Department (Jais) Samarahan was present to perform prayers for the exhumation and relocation processes.

Family members of the deceased persons, representatives from Jais and Sarawak Islamic Religious Council (Mais), as well as community leaders were also present.

Meanwhile, the working committee of the relocation exercise is requesting RM50,000 from the state government to facilitate their operations.

A villager said at that initially, the Kampung Lubok Punggor Muslim cemetery was about 500 meters away from the riverbank, but over time and due to occasional soil erosion, the riverbank has encroached closer to the cemetery.