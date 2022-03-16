Aidel: Construction of new SK Awat-Awat in Sundar 98 pct completed, says Aidel

LAWAS (March 16): The construction of the new SK Awat-Awat in Sundar here, which costs RM22.48 million, is 98 per cent completed despite facing delays due to various reasons including the Covid-19 pandemic, said Aidel Lariwoo.

The Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development (Infrastructure Development), who is on a working visit here today, said he was happy with the progress of the project, which kicked off in June 2020.

“This project is a construction of a six classrooms and eight units of teachers’ quarters and other facilities.

“Despite the pandemic such as the Movement Control Order (MCO), border closure and shortage of manpower, the contractor was able to catch up with the delay,” he told reporters after being briefed on the project during a visit to the new school here today.

The project was initially scheduled to be completed in December last year but was later rescheduled to March 31, this year.

The new SK Awat-Awat project, among others, consists of an administrative block, an academic block, a pre-school block, eight units of teachers’ quarters, a laboratory room and a computer room.

Aidel added that the project is currently at the final stage of completion with the contractor installing furniture, painting, turfing works and touch up works.

Also present today were JKR Limbang divisional assistant engineer Mahathir Jokeni and director of Asarajaya Sdn Bhd Halim Mohamad.