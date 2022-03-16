BNM appoints Suhaimi Ali as assistant governor

KUALA LUMPUR (March 16): Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has appointed Suhaimi Ali as assistant governor, effective April 1, 2022, while assistant governor Norzila Abdul Aziz retires on the same day.

The central bank said assistant governor Adnan Zaylani Mohamad Zahid would assume Norzila’s existing portfolio comprising the investment operations and financial markets, as well as foreign exchange policy departments, and oversee the data management and statistics department.

“Suhaimi will, meanwhile, assume Adnan’s existing portfolio comprising the financial development and innovation, Islamic finance, as well as financial inclusion departments,” it said in a statement today.

Governor Tan Sri Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus expressed her confidence that Suhaimi’s appointment would strengthen the central bank’s ability to deliver its mandates, as well as her thanks to Norzila for her significant contributions to BNM and country in her 35 years of service.

Suhaimi joined BNM in 1998 after graduating from the University of Notre Dame in the United States.

Throughout his career with BNM, he has served in various areas which include financial sector development, regulation and supervision, strategic planning, market conduct, international negotiations and information technology services, as well as in the governor’s office. — Bernama